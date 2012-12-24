Alecia ElliottBorn 25 December 1982
Alecia Elliott
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1982-12-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/38b63e8d-c998-4b1b-8017-0025e050c20d
Alecia Elliott Biography (Wikipedia)
Alecia Marlene Elliott (born December 25, 1982) is a former contemporary country music singer and actress. She was discovered by Lorrie Morgan, who was impressed by her demo recordings in the mid-1990s. Elliott issued her first studio recording on MCA Nashville in 2000 entitled I'm Diggin' It. As an actress, Elliott was one of the stars of the TNBC series All About Us, of which she also co-wrote its theme song.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alecia Elliott Tracks
Sort by
Say You Will
Alecia Elliott
Say You Will
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Say You Will
Last played on
Some Say I'm Running
Alecia Elliott
Some Say I'm Running
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Some Say I'm Running
Last played on
Alecia Elliott Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist