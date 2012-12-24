Alecia Marlene Elliott (born December 25, 1982) is a former contemporary country music singer and actress. She was discovered by Lorrie Morgan, who was impressed by her demo recordings in the mid-1990s. Elliott issued her first studio recording on MCA Nashville in 2000 entitled I'm Diggin' It. As an actress, Elliott was one of the stars of the TNBC series All About Us, of which she also co-wrote its theme song.