D*NoteUK experimental dance band. Formed 1993
D*Note
1993
D*Note Biography (Wikipedia)
D*Note is a British experimental dance band, founded primarily by musician Matt Winn (aka Matt Wienevski, born 20 September 1965). The band emerged in London in 1993 with their debut album Babel, which reflected an acid jazz background.
D*Note Tracks
Garden Of Earthly Delights (Ballistic Bario Boom)
Lost and Found
Lost and Found
