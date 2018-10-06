Splinter Test
Splinter Test
Splinter Test Biography (Wikipedia)
Splinter Test was used as group name for Larry Thrasher and Genesis P-Orridge. The name was first used for a box set of reissue of the more experimental material by Psychic TV, and then it was used to issue the spoken words projects of Psychic TV or their instrumental music, before the foundation of Thee Majesty. The name refers to an essay on sampling as holographic magick by P-Orridge.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Splinter Test Tracks
A Debris Of Murder
Last played on
