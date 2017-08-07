together PANGEAL.A.-based garage punk trio formed in 2008. Formed 2008
together PANGEA
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2008
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/38acc2fa-ccb9-46e9-b1b6-7c133ce4d3ff
together PANGEA Biography (Wikipedia)
together PANGEA is an American indie rock band from Santa Clarita, California that is based out of Los Angeles, California. The group has released four full-length albums and is currently signed to Harvest Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
together PANGEA Tracks
Sort by
Better Find Out
together PANGEA
Better Find Out
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Better Find Out
Last played on
No Oz
together PANGEA
No Oz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No Oz
Last played on
Badillac
together PANGEA
Badillac
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Badillac
Last played on
Sick
together PANGEA
Sick
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sick
River
together PANGEA
River
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
River
Make Myself True
together PANGEA
Make Myself True
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Make Myself True
Offer
together PANGEA
Offer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Offer
Last played on
Snake Dog
together PANGEA
Snake Dog
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Snake Dog
Last played on
Snakedog
together PANGEA
Snakedog
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Snakedog
Performer
Last played on
together PANGEA Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist