팬텀South Korea Trio. Formed 6 September 2011
팬텀
2011-09-06
팬텀 Biography (Wikipedia)
Phantom (Korean: 팬텀) was a South Korean hip hop boy band consisting of three members: Kiggen, Sanchez and Hanhae. They were managed by Brand New Music and Rainbow Bridge World. The group released numerous single albums and two mini-albums: Phantom City and Phantom Theory. In 2014, the group released its first full-length album, Phantom Power. Phantom disbanded in 2017.
팬텀 Tracks
