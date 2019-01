Phantom (Korean: 팬텀) was a South Korean hip hop boy band consisting of three members: Kiggen, Sanchez and Hanhae. They were managed by Brand New Music and Rainbow Bridge World. The group released numerous single albums and two mini-albums: Phantom City and Phantom Theory. In 2014, the group released its first full-length album, Phantom Power. Phantom disbanded in 2017.

