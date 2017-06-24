Marsupilami
Marsupilami Biography (Wikipedia)
Marsupilami were an English progressive rock band active in the early 1970s. Their name was taken from a famous Belgian comics character created by Belgian artist André Franquin. In 1969, the band toured with Deep Purple, and played at the opening of the Isle of Wight Festival when King Crimson withdrew. They released two albums, Marsupilami (1970) and Arena (1971), on Transatlantic Records. The albums were reissued on Cherry Red Records in 2007. The band briefly reunited for gigs in 2011.
Marsupilami Tracks
Born To Be Free
Marsupilami
Born To Be Free
Born To Be Free
Peace Of Rome
Marsupilami
Peace Of Rome
Peace Of Rome
And The Eagle Chased The Dove To It's Ruin
Marsupilami
And The Eagle Chased The Dove To It's Ruin
Ab Initio Ad Finem (The Opera)
Marsupilami
Ab Initio Ad Finem (The Opera)
Dorian Deep
Marsupilami
Dorian Deep
Dorian Deep
