Phil HaynesDrums. Born 15 June 1961
Phil Haynes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1961-06-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/38a5ba5a-7147-43b5-abcb-3b9dbf63e881
Phil Haynes Biography (Wikipedia)
Phil Haynes (born 1961 in Hillsboro, Oregon) is an American jazz percussionist and composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Phil Haynes Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist