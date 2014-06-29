Миша АльперинBorn 7 November 1956. Died 11 May 2018
1956-11-07
Michail Jefimowitsch Alperin (Ukrainian: Миха́йло Юхи́мович Альпе́рін; 7 November 1956 – 11 May 2018) was a Soviet-Norwegian jazz pianist, known as a key member of the Moscow Art Trio.
Epilog
Huun‐Huur‐Tu
Epilog
Epilog
