The Wainwright Sisters are a singer-songwriter duo featuring the Canadian-American Martha Wainwright and her American half-sister Lucy Wainwright Roche. In November 2015 they released the album Songs in the Dark, which includes a number of lullabies.
Long Lankin
El Condor Pasa
Lullaby
Hobo's Lullaby
Runs In The Family
Our Mother The Mountain
All the Pretty little Horses
End of the Rainbow
Prairie Lullaby
Do You Love An Apple
Baby Rocking Medley
Dusty Skies
