Pepsi & Shirlie
Formed 1987
Pepsi & Shirlie
1987
Pepsi & Shirlie Biography (Wikipedia)
Pepsi & Shirlie are an English pop duo group who released two albums, All Right Now in 1987 and Change in 1991. Their debut single "Heartache" reached No. 2 in the UK Singles Chart. Although most active in the 1980s, they continue to perform in the 2000s.
Pepsi & Shirlie Tracks
Heartache
Heartache
Goodbye Stranger
Goodbye Stranger
Heatwave
Heatwave
Heartbeat
Heartbeat
