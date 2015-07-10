Alex Richard George Day (born 8 April 1989) is an English musician, vlogger and writer. Day has released five studio albums, two EPs, and had three UK Top 40 hits. His song "Forever Yours" currently holds a Guinness World Record for the highest-charting single by an unsigned artist. Day's unconventional style of releasing and distributing music helped him reach more than 1,000,000 subscribers and over 130 million views on his YouTube channel.