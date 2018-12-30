Steve LawrenceBorn 8 July 1935
Steve Lawrence
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1935-07-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/38931c3d-5e87-461b-8982-84428d8a5a5d
Steve Lawrence Biography (Wikipedia)
Steve Lawrence (born Sidney Liebowitz; July 8, 1935) is an American singer and actor, best known as a member of a duo with his late wife Eydie Gormé, billed as "Steve and Eydie". The two appeared together since appearing regularly on Tonight Starring Steve Allen in the mid-1950s until Gormé's retirement in 2009 (Gormé subsequently died August 10, 2013).
Steve Lawrence Tracks
What Are You Doing New Years Eve
Steve Lawrence
What Are You Doing New Years Eve
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039q963.jpglink
What Are You Doing New Years Eve
Last played on
Footsteps
Steve Lawrence
Footsteps
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039q963.jpglink
Footsteps
Last played on
Footsteps
Steve Lawrence
Footsteps
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Footsteps
Last played on
Pretty Blue Eyes
Steve Lawrence
Pretty Blue Eyes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pretty Blue Eyes
Last played on
Besame Mucho
Eydie Gormé
Besame Mucho
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039q963.jpglink
Besame Mucho
Last played on
You Don't Know
Steve Lawrence
You Don't Know
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Don't Know
Last played on
Black Hole Sun
Steve Lawrence
Black Hole Sun
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039q963.jpglink
Black Hole Sun
Last played on
You're Everything Wonderful
Steve Lawrence
You're Everything Wonderful
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You're Everything Wonderful
Last played on
Go Away Little Girl
Steve Lawrence
Go Away Little Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Go Away Little Girl
Last played on
I Hear A Rhapsody
Steve Lawrence
I Hear A Rhapsody
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Hear A Rhapsody
Last played on
Somebody Else Is Taking My Place
Steve Lawrence
Somebody Else Is Taking My Place
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Somebody Else Is Taking My Place
Last played on
Volare
Steve Lawrence
Volare
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Volare
Performer
Last played on
Side By Side
Eydie Gormé
Side By Side
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039q963.jpglink
Side By Side
Last played on
You're Nobody 'Till Somebody Loves You
Steve Lawrence
You're Nobody 'Till Somebody Loves You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You're Nobody 'Till Somebody Loves You
Last played on
Night & Day
Steve Lawrence
Night & Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Night & Day
Last played on
Come Back, Silly Girl
Steve Lawrence
Come Back, Silly Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Come Back, Silly Girl
Last played on
I've Heard That Song Before
Steve Lawrence
I've Heard That Song Before
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039q963.jpglink
I've Heard That Song Before
Last played on
A Lady Wants To Twist
Steve Lawrence
A Lady Wants To Twist
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Lady Wants To Twist
Last played on
Portrait of My Love
Steve Lawrence
Portrait of My Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
There'll Be Some Changes Made
Steve Lawrence
There'll Be Some Changes Made
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
There'll Be Some Changes Made
Last played on
For Once In Your Life
Steve Lawrence
For Once In Your Life
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
For Once In Your Life
Last played on
Frenesi
Steve Lawrence
Frenesi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Frenesi
Last played on
My Home Town
Steve Lawrence
My Home Town
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Room Without Windows
Steve Lawrence
A Room Without Windows
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
