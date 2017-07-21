1995 is a French rap group founded in 2008 in the southern part of Paris as P.O.S. The name was changed to "1995" in 2010 in reference to the year 1995, considered a "golden year" for French rap. The six-member group is composed of 5 rappers and one producer all coming from the 14th and 15th arrondissements in Paris. 1995 are influenced by the spontaneous and positive vibes from the 1990 French rap.

The name of the band is pronounced in various formats like "Mille neuf cent quatre vingt quinze" or "Dix neuf quatre vingt quinze" or "un, neuf, neuf, cinq" or "un, double neuf, cinq". Despite offers for signing, the band has remained strongly independent through their own "Undoubleneufcinq" label (meaning onedoubleninefive).