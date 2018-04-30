Mel PowellBorn 12 February 1923. Died 24 April 1998
Mel Powell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1923-02-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/38916ad8-8645-4c7d-a9e7-05b8747e278f
Mel Powell Biography (Wikipedia)
Mel Powell (born Melvin Epstein) (February 12, 1923 – April 24, 1998) was a Pulitzer Prize-winning American composer, and the founding dean of the music department at the California Institute of the Arts. He served as a music educator for over 40 years, first at Mannes College of Music and Queens College, then Yale University, and finally at CalArts. During his early career he worked as a jazz pianist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mel Powell Tracks
Sort by
Clarinade
Mel Powell
Clarinade
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Clarinade
Orchestra
Last played on
Homage A Debussy
Mel Powell
Homage A Debussy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Homage A Debussy
Last played on
Button Up Your Overcoat
Mel Powell
Button Up Your Overcoat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Button Up Your Overcoat
Last played on
Pennies From Heaven
Mel Powell
Pennies From Heaven
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pennies From Heaven
Last played on
You're My Thrill
Mel Powell
You're My Thrill
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You're My Thrill
Last played on
Homage A Fats Waller
Mel Powell
Homage A Fats Waller
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Homage A Fats Waller
Last played on
Bunny Hug
Mel Powell
Bunny Hug
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bunny Hug
Last played on
The World Is Waiting For The Sunrise
Mel Powell
The World Is Waiting For The Sunrise
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The World Is Waiting For The Sunrise
Performer
Last played on
Three Little Words
Mel Powell
Three Little Words
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Three Little Words
Last played on
You're Lucky to Me
Mel Powell
You're Lucky to Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You're Lucky to Me
Last played on
It's Been So Long (feat. Ed Hall, Buck Clayton & Henderson Chambers)
Mel Powell
It's Been So Long (feat. Ed Hall, Buck Clayton & Henderson Chambers)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's Been So Long (feat. Ed Hall, Buck Clayton & Henderson Chambers)
Last played on
I Must Have That Man
Mel Powell
I Must Have That Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Must Have That Man
Last played on
Oh Baby
Benny Goodman, John Best, Bernie Privin, Nate Kazebier, Jimmy Blake, Lou McGarity, Cutty Cutshall, Junior Collins, Bill Shine, John Prager, Gish Gilbertson, Cliff Strickland, Danny Bank, Mel Powell, Johnny White, Mike Bryan, Barney Spieler, Louie Bellson & Benny Goodman and His Orchestra
Oh Baby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4f1.jpglink
Oh Baby
Composer
Last played on
Ain't She Sweet
Mel Powell
Ain't She Sweet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ain't She Sweet
Last played on
Sunny Side of the Street
GOODMAN, BENNY WITH PEGGY LEE, Benny Goodman, Benny Goodman, Ralph Collier, Mel Powell, Peggy Lee, Tom Morgan, Sid Weiss & Lou McGarity
Sunny Side of the Street
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgrg.jpglink
Sunny Side of the Street
Composer
Last played on
When Did You Leave Heaven?
Mel Powell
When Did You Leave Heaven?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When Did You Leave Heaven?
Last played on
Aint She Sweet
Mel Powell, p; Ruby Braff, c; Bobby Donaldson, d. 24 Aug 1954. & Mel Powell
Aint She Sweet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Aint She Sweet
Performer
Last played on
Thigamagig
Mel Powell
Thigamagig
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Thigamagig
Last played on
Makin' Whoopee
Mel Powell
Makin' Whoopee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Makin' Whoopee
Last played on
Out of Nowhere
Mel Powell
Out of Nowhere
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Out of Nowhere
Borderline
Mel Powell
Borderline
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Borderline
Anything Goes
Mel Powell
Anything Goes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Anything Goes
'S Wonderful
Mel Powell
'S Wonderful
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
'S Wonderful
Electronic Setting
Mel Powell
Electronic Setting
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Electronic Setting
Last played on
Mel Powell Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist