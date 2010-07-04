Darren Pyper, better known by his stage name Ghettosocks, is a Juno-nominated Canadian hip hop artist and member of the Backburner collective.

In early 2010, Ghettosocks' album Treat of the Day spent several weeks at #1 on ChartAttack's Canadian Hip-Hop chart, and his single "Don't Turn Around" won Rap/Hip‐Hop Single Track Recording of the Year at the 2011 East Coast Music Awards.