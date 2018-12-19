Philippe Saisse is a French smooth jazz and new-age music multi-instrumentalist, composer, record producer and arranger.

He was born in Marseille and raised in Paris. After studying at the Conservatoire de Paris he won a scholarship to the Berklee College of Music. He became the protégé of Gary Burton and debuted on Al Di Meola's Splendido Hotel. He also worked with Nile Rodgers and Felicia Collins in the album Outloud and wrote for David Sanborn. He has also worked in the alternative rock, jazz fusion and rock world for David Bowie, Chaka Khan, Al Jarreau, Gato Barbieri, Paul King, The Rolling Stones and others.

Between 1988 and 1990 he performed as the regular house band keyboardist in The Sunday Night Band, during the two seasons that the highly acclaimed music performance program Sunday Night ran on NBC late-night television "Night Music" episodes No. 104 (1988), No. 113 (1989), No. 114 (1989), No. 121 (1989).

Saisse's 2008 solo album, At World's Edge, was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Jazz Album. Although it did not reach the commercial success normally expected of an album boasting a cast of highly ranked musicians, it reunited Saisse with two old friends: bassist Pino Palladino, and drummer Simon Phillips. The three performers joined together as an instrumental rock/jazz fusion trio ensemble, PSP or Phillips Saisse Palladino. Their debut album, PSP LIVE, on the C.A.R.E Music Group label (of Munich) and the Forest Records label has been supported by a minor tour of Europe from 2009 through February 2010, spotlighting the talents of each performer in the songs chosen for their set list. The trio finished up their tour in Japan at the end of March, 2010, having allowed Palladino time in February to honor his responsibilities as the touring bassist with The Who, at the Super Bowl XLIV half-time show in the United States.