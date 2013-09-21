The Valentines60s Australian rock band with Bon Scott. Formed 1966. Disbanded 1970
The Valentines
1966
The Valentines were an Australian pop band active from 1966–1970, chiefly noted for their lead singers, Bon Scott, who later went on to great success as lead vocalist with AC/DC; and Vince Lovegrove, who subsequently became a successful music journalist and manager of Divinyls.
I Have Two Loves
The Valentines
I Have Two Loves
I Have Two Loves
You Make Me Me
The Valentines
You Make Me Me
You Make Me Me
We Are the Band
The Valentines
We Are the Band
We Are the Band
