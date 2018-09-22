Twice as Much was composed of Dave Skinner (born David Ferguson Skinner, 4 July 1946) and Andrew Rose (born Andrew Colin Campbell Rose, 12 March 1946, Edgware, Middlesex), harmony singers who wrote much of their own material.

Their only UK Top 40 success as performers was a cover of the Mick Jagger/ Keith Richards composition "Sittin' on a Fence" (1966). The Rolling Stones' version of the song, although recorded in December 1965, was not released on a Stones' album in the US until 1967 and not in the UK (where it again emerged as an album track) until 1969.

In 1972, Skinner joined Uncle Dog, a group including vocalist Carol Grimes. He penned most of the tracks on their album, Old Hat. He was also a member of Clancy. In 1977/8, Skinner toured as the keyboard player with Roxy Music. He also contributed to albums by Phil Manzanera and Bryan Ferry.