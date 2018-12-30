Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr., (born October 17, 1984) is a Ghanaian-born producer and reggae-dancehall musician. He is known by his stage name Shatta Wale (formerly Bandana). His best known song is "Dancehall King", which led to winning the Artiste of the Year at the 2014 edition of the Ghana Music Awards. Wale is also an actor, having appeared in the films Never Say Never,The trial of Shatta Wale and Shattered Lives.

Having achieved street credibility in a fairly undeveloped Ghanaian dancehall genre at the time, he achieved popularity with his 2004 single, "Moko Hoo", which featured Tinny. Then known in the industry as Bandana, the song earned him a Ghana Music Awards nomination. There afterwards, Bandana went missing in the music circus for nearly a decade until rebranding himself in 2013. He began releasing music under a new name, Shatta Wale, under his own record label (SM For Lyf Records).

Wale is the most awarded dancehall artist in Africa and second most awarded musician in Ghana. He releases close to 100 songs each year comprising reggae, dancehall and Afrobeats. In 2014, he peaked number 38 on E.tv's "Top 100 Most Influential Ghanaians" Awards chart. He has since appeared on the chart each year. He was ranked "Most Influential Musician" on social media in 2017.