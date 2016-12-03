ELEPHANTToronto-based indie band
ELEPHANT
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/38763631-fc07-409f-a99f-038b349b10c8
ELEPHANT Tracks
Sort by
Spoon Me (AC Slater Remix) (feat. Skrillex)
ELEPHANT
Spoon Me (AC Slater Remix) (feat. Skrillex)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4j6.jpglink
Spoon Me (AC Slater Remix) (feat. Skrillex)
Last played on
TV Dinner
Elephant
TV Dinner
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p026f1x6.jpglink
TV Dinner
Last played on
Warpaint
ELEPHANT
Warpaint
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Warpaint
Last played on
This Smile Is All I've Got
ELEPHANT
This Smile Is All I've Got
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fate Lies
ELEPHANT
Fate Lies
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fate Lies
Kick
ELEPHANT
Kick
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kick
Another Round
ELEPHANT
Another Round
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Another Round
Last played on
ELEPHANT Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist