The Paris SistersFormed 1954. Disbanded 1968
The Paris Sisters
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1954
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/38762f81-da52-4e98-ac76-167014651898
The Paris Sisters Biography (Wikipedia)
The Paris Sisters were a 1960s American girl group from San Francisco, California, United States, best known for their work with producer Phil Spector.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Paris Sisters Tracks
Sort by
Sincerely
The Paris Sisters
Sincerely
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sincerely
Last played on
I love How You Love Me
The Paris Sisters
I love How You Love Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I love How You Love Me
Last played on
I Came A Long Way To Nowhere
The Paris Sisters
I Came A Long Way To Nowhere
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Good Friend
The Paris Sisters
My Good Friend
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Good Friend
Last played on
When Im Alone With You
The Paris Sisters
When Im Alone With You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When Im Alone With You
Last played on
Baby That's Me
The Paris Sisters
Baby That's Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Baby That's Me
Last played on
Dream Lover
The Paris Sisters
Dream Lover
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dream Lover
Last played on
Baby Honey Baby
The Paris Sisters
Baby Honey Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Baby Honey Baby
Last played on
Let Me Be The One
The Paris Sisters
Let Me Be The One
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let Me Be The One
Last played on
Born To Be With You
The Paris Sisters
Born To Be With You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Born To Be With You
Last played on
Always Waitin'
The Paris Sisters
Always Waitin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Always Waitin'
Last played on
The Paris Sisters Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist