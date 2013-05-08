Jeremy "Jem" Godfrey (born 6 October 1971) is a British music producer, keyboardist and songwriter.

Godfrey was responsible, with Bill Padley at Wisebuddah music, for many UK number one hits including Atomic Kitten's platinum-selling single, "Whole Again", which earned the pair two Ivor Novello Award nominations (shared with the other writers including Andy McCluskey and Stuart Kershaw of Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark), and the production and remixing of the international hit version of "Kiss Kiss" by Holly Valance.

He won an Ivor Novello on 25 May 2006 for the best selling single of 2005, "That's My Goal", for The X-Factor's Shayne Ward.

"That's My Goal", was released in the UK on Wednesday, 21 December 2005 and after selling 742,000 copies in the first week (including 313,000 on its first day), it became the Christmas number one single of 2005, held the top spot for four weeks and stayed in the top 75 until June 2006, which was a 21-week run. It therefore became (at that time) the fourth fastest selling UK single of all time, beaten by Elton John's "Candle in the Wind", Will Young's "Anything Is Possible/Evergreen", and Gareth Gates' "Unchained Melody" which sold 685,000, 403,000 and 335,000 copies in their first days of sale respectively). To date, "That's My Goal" has sold 1,080,000 copies.