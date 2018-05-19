Kris Tyler
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/38703ad7-1d44-4650-97a8-796f0204f976
Kris Tyler Biography (Wikipedia)
Kris Tyler (born in Omaha, Nebraska) is an American country music artist. Tyler has released one studio album; she also charted two singles on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart. Her highest charting single, "What a Woman Knows," peaked at No. 45 in 1997.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kris Tyler Tracks
Sort by
Heres Me
Kris Tyler
Heres Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heres Me
Last played on
Texas Hotel
Kris Tyler
Texas Hotel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Texas Hotel
Last played on
Shes Only A Cowboy (When It Rains)
Kris Tyler
Shes Only A Cowboy (When It Rains)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shes Only A Cowboy (When It Rains)
Last played on
Keeping Your Kisses
Kris Tyler
Keeping Your Kisses
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Keeping Your Kisses
Last played on
What A Woman Knows
Kris Tyler
What A Woman Knows
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What A Woman Knows
Last played on
Love Don't Be A Stranger
Kris Tyler
Love Don't Be A Stranger
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Don't Be A Stranger
Last played on
I'm in Trouble Now
Kris Tyler
I'm in Trouble Now
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm in Trouble Now
Last played on
A Thousand Tears Ago
Kris Tyler
A Thousand Tears Ago
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Thousand Tears Ago
Last played on
Rockin' Horse
Kris Tyler
Rockin' Horse
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rockin' Horse
Last played on
Kris Tyler Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist