Holopaw
2001
Holopaw Biography
Holopaw is an American indie band from Gainesville, Florida. The band was named after the town of Holopaw in Osceola County, Florida, although none of the members of the band have ever lived there. One of its members, John Orth, collaborated with Modest Mouse frontman Isaac Brock and others in 2002 to release the album Sharpen Your Teeth under the band name Ugly Casanova. Another member, Michael Johnson (Ape School), went on to join Kurt Heasley's Lilys.
Bedfellows Farewell
Holopaw
Bedfellows Farewell
Bedfellows Farewell
