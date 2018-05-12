Mikolas JosefCzech singer, songwriter, music producer, music video director and choreographer. Born 4 October 1995
Mikolas Josef
Mikoláš Josef (born 4 October 1995), known professionally as Mikolas Josef, is a Czech singer, songwriter, music producer, music video director and choreographer based in Vienna, Austria. He represented the Czech Republic in the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 in Lisabon, Portugal, with the song "Lie to Me" and he reached the 6th place. In April 2018, he signed an international recording contract with Sony Music and RCA Records.
