Slagsmålsklubben (often abbreviated as SMK) are a Swedish electronic music group from Norrköping, Östergötland. The group's name is a comically literal Swedish translation of the title of the novel and film Fight Club by Chuck Palahniuk. They have released five studio albums so far. Along with their side projects 50 Hertz and Häxor och porr (Witches and Porn), they were featured on Björk's 2005 remix album Army of Me: Remixes and Covers.

SMK's members are Björn Anders Nilsson, Hannes Stenström, Joakim "Beebop" Nybom, Joni Mälkki, Kim Nilsson and Frej Larsson. The members of the band have many side projects, such as 50 Hertz, which features many of SMK's members, Din Stalker, Hannes' solo project, and Offerprästers orkester, one of Frej's solo projects.

In 2005, the entire band moved to Berlin. As of 2011, all members have returned to Stockholm, and now share a mansion together with an on-site recording studio where they have recorded and mastered their fourth studio album, The Garage.