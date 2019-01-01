Annemarie EilfeldBorn 2 May 1990
Annemarie Eilfeld (born 2 May 1990 in Lutherstadt Wittenberg, Saxony-Anhalt) is a German singer and songwriter, best known for being a former contestant of Deutschland sucht den Superstar, the German version of the Idols franchise. She released her first single, "Animal Instinct," in May 2010.
