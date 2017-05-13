Ilse DeLangeBorn 13 May 1977
Ilse DeLange
1977-05-13
Ilse Annoeska de Lange (born 13 May 1977) is a Dutch country and pop singer, better known as Ilse DeLange (English spelling). As a member of The Common Linnets, she finished in second place at the Eurovision Song Contest 2014.
Old Tears
Something Amazing
When We Dont Talk
Lonely Too
Calm After The Storm
Just Like The Moon
Carousel
Miracle
Time Out
Next To Me
Good Thing
