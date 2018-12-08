The CallFrom California, USA.. Formed 1980. Disbanded 2000
The Call
1980
The Call Biography (Wikipedia)
The Call was an American rock band from Santa Cruz, California active from 1980 to 2000.
The Call Tracks
Let The Day Begin
The Call
Let The Day Begin
Let The Day Begin
