Momoiro Clover Z (ももいろクローバーZ or Momoiro Kurōbā Zetto) are a Japanese idol group. It is commonly abbreviated as MCZ or Momoclo (ももクロ Momokuro).

The four members of MCZ are known for energetic performances, incorporating elements of ballet, gymnastics, and action movies.

MCZ is the first female group to hold a solo concert at National Olympic Stadium in Japan. They are the only group to provide theme music for three major Japanese anime television series with worldwide distribution: Sailor Moon, Dragon Ball Z and Pokémon.[better source needed]

In 2013, MCZ grossed the fourth highest total sales revenue by a music artist in Japan, with over ¥5.2 billion. During 2016, about 636 thousand people attended their live concerts, the most ever for a Japanese female group. MCZ has been ranked as the most popular female Japanese idol group from 2013 to 2018.

MCZ has collaborated with other performers, including a 2015 recording with American hard rock band KISS, marking KISS' first ever collaborative recording. In 2016, their first overseas tour titled Trans America Ultra Live was held in Hawaii, Los Angeles and New York.