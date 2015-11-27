Fierce Ruling Diva is a Dutch house music duo from Amsterdam consisting of producers Jeroen Flamman and Jeff Porter. In the early nineties they charted three songs on the Hot Dance Music/Club Play chart, the most of successful of which was "You Gotta Believe," a #4 hit in 1992. Ten years later that track was remixed and in 2002 it re-entered the dance chart and hit #1.