Fierce Ruling Diva is a Dutch house music duo from Amsterdam consisting of producers Jeroen Flamman and Jeff Porter. In the early nineties they charted three songs on the Hot Dance Music/Club Play chart, the most of successful of which was "You Gotta Believe," a #4 hit in 1992. Ten years later that track was remixed and in 2002 it re-entered the dance chart and hit #1.
You Gotta Believe
You Gotta Believe
You Gotta Believe
Rubb It In (1991)
Rubb It In (1991)
Rubb It In (1991)
