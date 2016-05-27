The UnderachieversUS rap group. Formed 2011
The Underachievers
2011
The Underachievers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Underachievers are an American hip hop duo from Flatbush, Brooklyn, New York. Formed in 2011, the duo is composed of rappers AKTHESAVIOR and Issa Gold. American record producer Flying Lotus signed the duo to his Brainfeeder record label in 2012. Following that signing they independently released two mixtapes, Indigoism and Lords of Flatbush in 2013. Their debut studio album Cellar Door: Terminus Ut Exordium was released on August 12, 2014. The Underachievers released their second official album Evermore: The Art of Duality on September 25, 2015. Their third album, Renaissance was released on May 19, 2017.
The Underachievers Performances & Interviews
The Underachievers Tracks
Never Win
The Underachievers
Never Win
Never Win
Last played on
Nebulous
The Underachievers
Nebulous
Nebulous
Last played on
Revelations
The Underachievers
Revelations
Revelations
Last played on
Gold Soul Theory
The Underachievers
Gold Soul Theory
Gold Soul Theory
Last played on
Philanthropist
The Underachievers
Philanthropist
Philanthropist
Last played on
The Proclamation
The Underachievers
The Proclamation
The Proclamation
Last played on
Herb Shuttles
The Underachievers
Herb Shuttles
Herb Shuttles
Last played on
New New York
The Underachievers
New New York
New New York
Last played on
Land Of Lords
The Underachievers
Land Of Lords
Land Of Lords
Last played on
Tha Mahdi
The Underachievers
Tha Mahdi
Tha Mahdi
Last played on
Da Mahdi
The Underachievers
Da Mahdi
Da Mahdi
Last played on
