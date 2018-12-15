Norma Jean Wright
Norma Jean Wright
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/385a7d0d-fd90-4e30-ab30-93904227ae0c
Norma Jean Wright Biography (Wikipedia)
Norma Jean Wright (born in Elyria, Ohio) is an American singer and was the lead vocalist of the American group Chic, a soul, R&B and disco band, from 1977 to 1978.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Norma Jean Wright Tracks
Sort by
Saturday (Dimitri From Paris Remix)
Norma Jean Wright
Saturday (Dimitri From Paris Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Having A Party
Norma Jean Wright
Having A Party
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Having A Party
Last played on
I Like Love
Norma Jean Wright
I Like Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Like Love
Last played on
Saturday
Norma Jean Wright
Saturday
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Saturday
Last played on
Sorcerer
Norma Jean Wright
Sorcerer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sorcerer
Last played on
Love Attack
Norma Jean Wright
Love Attack
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Attack
Last played on
This Is Our Song Of Love
Norma Jean Wright
This Is Our Song Of Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7hc.jpglink
This Is Our Song Of Love
Last played on
Norma Jean Wright Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist