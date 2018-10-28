Valerian Rosing (1910–1969), also known after 1938 as Gilbert Russell, was a British dance band singer best known as the vocalist with the BBC in the BBC Dance Orchestra directed by Henry Hall.

Rosing was the son of Russian tenor Vladimir Rosing and English singer Marie Falle. Rosing sang on the original BBC recording of Teddy Bears' Picnic as well as In a Little Gypsy Tea Room. He also sang on the Ray Noble Orchestra's version of Try a Little Tenderness, the first recording of this well-covered song. Rosing recorded more than one hundred sides with various English bands, including Spike Hughes and His Decca-Dents, the Jack Payne Orchestra, Jack Hylton's Orchestra and Rosing's own Radio Rhythm Rascals.

In 1938, Rosing moved to America at the urging of Louis B. Mayer, who renamed him "Gilbert Russell", with hopes of making Rosing the "English Bing Crosby". His years at MGM were uneventful and, after his stint with the studio, Rosing sang and acted in musicals and light operas around the country. Making the transition from pop to "legitimate" singer, Rosing legally changed his name to Gilbert Russell and sang in the Chicago Theater of the Air, the NY Opera Company, and the San Francisco Opera.