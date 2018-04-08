John AltmanBorn 5 December 1949
John Altman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1949-12-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3859e542-3c6c-4985-90f8-3901db118a16
John Altman Biography (Wikipedia)
John Altman (born 5 December 1949) is an English film composer, music arranger, orchestrator and conductor.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
John Altman Tracks
Sort by
Peak Practise
John Altman
Peak Practise
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Peak Practise
Last played on
Leon - What's Happening Out There
Éric Serra
Leon - What's Happening Out There
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Leon - What's Happening Out There
Performer
Last played on
Leon - Fight
Éric Serra
Leon - Fight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Leon - Fight
Orchestra
Last played on
BEAUTIFUL THING (1996): Peppermint Foot Lotion
John Altman
BEAUTIFUL THING (1996): Peppermint Foot Lotion
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
BEAUTIFUL THING (1996): Peppermint Foot Lotion
Last played on
Andalucia
John Altman
Andalucia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Andalucia
Happy Feet
John Altman
Happy Feet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Happy Feet
Sous Les Ponts De Paris
John Altman
Sous Les Ponts De Paris
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sous Les Ponts De Paris
Espana Cani
John Altman
Espana Cani
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Espana Cani
Perfidia
John Altman
Perfidia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Perfidia
Moon River
John Altman
Moon River
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moon River
John Altman Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist