France GallBorn 9 October 1947. Died 7 January 2018
Isabelle Geneviève Marie Anne "France" Gall (9 October 1947 – 7 January 2018) was a French yé-yé singer. In 1965, aged 17, she won the Eurovision Song Contest. Between 1973 until 1992, she collaborated with singer-songwriter Michel Berger.
France Gall Tracks
Teenie Weenie Boppie
Chanson Pour Que Tu M'aimes Un Peu
Ella, Elle L'a
Poupée De Cire, Poupée De Son
Laisse Tomber Les Filles
Le Coeur Qui Jazze
Baby Pop
Dady Da Da
Samstag und Sonntag
