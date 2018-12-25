Jadwiga Rappé (born 24 February 1952) is a Polish operatic contralto, born in Torun. In 1980 she was awarded first prize at the International Bach Competition in Leipzig. She made her professional opera debut at the Great Theatre, Warsaw in 1983 and has since remained a regular artist at that theatre. She has sung leading roles with other opera houses internationally, including the Deutsche Oper Berlin and the Royal Opera House in London.