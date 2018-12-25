Jadwiga RappéBorn 24 February 1952
Jadwiga Rappé
1952-02-24
Jadwiga Rappé Biography (Wikipedia)
Jadwiga Rappé (born 24 February 1952) is a Polish operatic contralto, born in Torun. In 1980 she was awarded first prize at the International Bach Competition in Leipzig. She made her professional opera debut at the Great Theatre, Warsaw in 1983 and has since remained a regular artist at that theatre. She has sung leading roles with other opera houses internationally, including the Deutsche Oper Berlin and the Royal Opera House in London.
Jadwiga Rappé Tracks
Na sniegu [In the snow] (Op.1 No.3) (Tempo mazurka)
Mieczyslaw Karlowicz
Magnificat (Vesperae solennes de Confessore, K.339)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Cantata: "Widerstehe doch der Sunde" (BWV.54)
Johann Sebastian Bach
4 Songs - Z nowa wiosna [When spring arrives] (1892-5?)
Mieczyslaw Karlowicz
5 Ruckert-Lieder
Gustav Mahler
Cantata no.35 (BWV.35) "Geist und Seele wird verwirret"
Johann Sebastian Bach
2 Songs: Najpiekniejsze pionski (Op.4) & Pod jaworem
Mieczyslaw Karlowicz
An die Musik (Op.88 No.4) (song)
Franz Schubert
Mass in C major, K.317 'Coronation'
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Smutna jest dusza moja (My soul is sad) (Op.1 No.6)
Mieczyslaw Karlowicz
Zasmuconej [To a sorrowful girl] (Op.1 No.1) (1895)
Mieczyslaw Karlowicz
Demeter
Karol Szymanowski
10 Songs (Op.3) [1896]
Mieczyslaw Karlowicz
9 Songs
Mieczyslaw Karlowicz
Past BBC Events
Proms 1998: Prom 35
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1998: Prom 35
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1998: Prom 03
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1998: Prom 03
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1991: Prom 13
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1991: Prom 13
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist