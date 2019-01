Gareth Davies: how to make a melody soar

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06f95x1.jpg

2018-07-20T16:26:00.000Z

Gareth reminisces about how Colin Davis was a master of the art of conducting Sibelius.

