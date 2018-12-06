Jarvis CockerBorn 19 September 1963
Jarvis Cocker Biography (Wikipedia)
Jarvis Branson Cocker (born 19 September 1963) is an English musician, actor and presenter. As the frontman of the band Pulp, he became a figurehead of the Britpop genre of the mid-1990s. Following Pulp's hiatus, Cocker has pursued a solo career, and for seven years he presented a BBC Radio 6 Music show called Jarvis Cocker's Sunday Service.
Jarvis Cocker Performances & Interviews
- Why Brian Eno wrote Music for Airportshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05qd48z.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05qd48z.jpg2017-12-07T17:11:00.000Z“…it has to be purpose built, really” - Brian Eno tells Jarvis Cocker about his ambient masterpiece.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05qd1yf
Why Brian Eno wrote Music for Airports
- Behind the scenes at Prom 15: The Songs of Scott Walkerhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05b2fgk.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05b2fgk.jpg2017-07-30T11:15:00.000ZBBC Proms podcast host Vikki Stone fills Mary Anne in on everything that went down at Prom 15: The Songs of Scott Walker, with clips from Richard Hawley and John Grant.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05b2dv2
Behind the scenes at Prom 15: The Songs of Scott Walker
- Best bits from The Songs of Scott Walker (1967-70) (2017)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p059vqy4.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p059vqy4.jpg2017-07-28T21:00:00.000ZHighlights from the Songs of Scott Walker Prom.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p059v3k7
Best bits from The Songs of Scott Walker (1967-70) (2017)
- Jarvis Cocker: Scott Walker is an explorerhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p058ks72.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p058ks72.jpg2017-07-13T13:33:00.000ZJarvis Cocker pays tribute to pop-turned-avant-garde singer Scott Walker and explains his admiration for Walker's work.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p058kpkn
Jarvis Cocker: Scott Walker is an explorer
- “I’m trying to bring back some of the playfulness in classical music” - Chilly Gonzales on his orchestral missionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p051cn25.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p051cn25.jpg2017-04-28T09:15:00.000ZChilly Gonzales joins Radcliffe & Maconie to discuss his 'Youngish Person’s Guide to the Orchestra', a new project at the Barbican.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p051chwq
“I’m trying to bring back some of the playfulness in classical music” - Chilly Gonzales on his orchestral mission
- "Now we're all going to celebrate in the bath" - Jarvis Cocker reacts to Pulp's World Cup victoryhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04wgyl5.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04wgyl5.jpg2017-03-10T18:15:00.000ZCaroline Barker has the match report at the final of the 90s Alternative Anthem World Cuphttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04wgn2x
"Now we're all going to celebrate in the bath" - Jarvis Cocker reacts to Pulp's World Cup victory
- A stocking filler from Jarvis with Richard.https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04m3plk.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04m3plk.jpg2016-12-25T18:00:00.000ZJarvis and Richard Hawley recorded 'Happy New Year' for you and wish you all the best for 2017.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04m3pqg
A stocking filler from Jarvis with Richard.
- “He was like an umbrella for people who felt a bit different"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03f5qm4.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03f5qm4.jpg2016-01-11T13:52:00.000ZJarvis Cocker celebrates the life and impact of David Bowiehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03f5q67
“He was like an umbrella for people who felt a bit different"
- Chilly "Gonzo" Gonzales - Musical Geniushttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p037hcl1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p037hcl1.jpg2015-11-08T16:57:00.000ZThe Canadian pianist, composer and "musical humanist" talks about taking his 21st Century chamber music to concert halls around the world.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p037hclx
Chilly "Gonzo" Gonzales - Musical Genius
- Jarvis Cocker chats to Ken Brucehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02qp8h3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02qp8h3.jpg2015-05-04T11:44:00.000ZSheffield's own Jarvis Cocker joins Radio 2's Ken Bruce in the city's Winter Garden.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02qmpbx
Jarvis Cocker chats to Ken Bruce
- Jarvis Cocker tribute to Lou Reedhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01kv6rn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01kv6rn.jpg2013-11-04T10:41:00.000ZJarvis takes a personal look back over the career of Lou Reed, who passed away recently.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01kv745
Jarvis Cocker tribute to Lou Reed
Jarvis Cocker Tracks
Temptation
Red Right Hand
Century (feat. Jarvis Cocker)
The Other Side
Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Pelvis (feat. Jarvis Cocker)
I Never Said I Was Deep ( 6Music session for Marc Riley 9th June 2009)
Homewrecker ( 6Music session for Marc Riley 9th June 2009)
Paper Thin Hotel
Paper Thin Hotel
The Tearjerker Returns
Black Magic
Further Complications
Fantastic Mr Fox aka Petey's Song
Aqua Marina (Live at the 6Music Festival 2016) (feat. Victoria Oruwari & Jarvis Cocker)
Fat Kidz Let Them Eat Acid (Extra Large Mix)
Red Right Hand
The Interrogative Mood (Jamma)
Theme from 'Likely Stories'
Little Things (That Keep Us Together) (Live)
War Is Over (Epilogue) (Live)
Plastic Palace People (Live)
Boy Child (Live)
Avalanche (Terminal Velocity) (feat. Jarvis Cocker)
Red Right Hand (extract)
Don't Let Him Waste Your Time
Angela
Angela
Boy Child (BBC Prom 2017)
Little Things (That Keep Us Together)
The War Is Over (Sleepers)
Plastic Palace People
Boy Child
Get Behind Me - BBC Prom 2017
Little Things (That Keep Us Together) (BBC Prom 2017)
Past BBC Events
Proms 2017: Prom 15: The Songs of Scott Walker (1967–70)
Proms 2015: Prom 74: Wireless Nights Prom With Jarvis Cocker
BBC Philharmonic Presents... 2014: Wireless Nights
