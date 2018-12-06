Jarvis Branson Cocker (born 19 September 1963) is an English musician, actor and presenter. As the frontman of the band Pulp, he became a figurehead of the Britpop genre of the mid-1990s. Following Pulp's hiatus, Cocker has pursued a solo career, and for seven years he presented a BBC Radio 6 Music show called Jarvis Cocker's Sunday Service.