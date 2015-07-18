Mary Elizabeth "Sissy" Spacek (born December 25, 1949) is an American actress and singer. She is the recipient of various accolades including an Academy Award, three Golden Globe Awards, two Critics' Choice Movie Awards, a Screen Actors Guild Award and nominations for four BAFTA Awards, three Primetime Emmy Awards, a Grammy Award.

Born and raised in Texas, Spacek initially aspired a career as a singer. In 1968, using the name "Rainbo," she recorded a single, "John, You've Gone Too Far This Time." Sales of her music sputtered, however, and she was dropped from her record label. She subsequently switched her focus to acting, enrolling at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute. Spacek began her professional acting career in the early 1970s, making her debut with a minor role in Andy Warhol's Women in Revolt (1971) and received attention for her role as Holly Sargis in Terrence Malick's Badlands (1973). She rose to prominence with her portrayal of Carrie White in Brian De Palma's Carrie (1976), for which she received her first nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actress. Following her appearances in acclaimed films Welcome to L.A. (1976) and Robert Altman's 3 Women (1977), she won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of Loretta Lynn in Coal Miner's Daughter (1980). Her other Oscar nominated roles include Missing (1982), The River (1984), Crimes of the Heart (1986) and In the Bedroom (2001). Her other films include Raggedy Man (1981), JFK (1991), Affliction (1997), The Straight Story (1999), Tuck Everlasting (2002), Nine Lives (2005), The Help (2011), and The Old Man & the Gun (2018). On television, Spacek received Primetime Emmy Award nominations for The Good Old Boys (1995), Last Call (2002), Big Love (2011) and portrayed matriarch Sally Rayburn on the Netflix thriller series Bloodline (2015-2017). Since 2018, she stars as Ruth Deaver on Hulu's psychological horror web series Castle Rock.