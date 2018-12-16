Alessi BrothersFormed 1977
Alessi Brothers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqvm9.jpg
1977
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3849799a-bcba-48a4-b74a-22967a4f2871
Alessi Brothers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Alessi Brothers (also known as simply Alessi) are an American pop rock singer-songwriter duo who first came to international prominence with their 1977 hit single "Oh Lori". The duo are identical twin brothers, Billy and Bobby Alessi (born 12 July 1953, West Hempstead, New York).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alessi Brothers Tracks
Sort by
Oh Lori
Alessi Brothers
Oh Lori
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvm9.jpglink
Oh Lori
Last played on
Seabird
Alessi Brothers
Seabird
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvm9.jpglink
Seabird
Last played on
Alessi Brothers Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist