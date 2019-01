The Alessi Brothers (also known as simply Alessi) are an American pop rock singer-songwriter duo who first came to international prominence with their 1977 hit single "Oh Lori". The duo are identical twin brothers, Billy and Bobby Alessi (born 12 July 1953, West Hempstead, New York).

