Jeannie SeelyCountry singer. Born 6 July 1940
Jeannie Seely
1940-07-06
Jeannie Seely Biography (Wikipedia)
Marilyn Jeanne "Jeannie" Seely (born July 6, 1940) is an American country music singer and Grand Ole Opry star. She is best known for her 1966 Grammy award-winning country hit "Don't Touch Me", which peaked at No. 1 on the Record World and Cash Box country singles charts, and at No. 2 on Billboard.
Seely has produced numerous country hits, from the 1960s into the mid-1970s, including duets with Jack Greene like 1969's "I Wish I Didn't Have to Miss You". Seely has befriended many singers, musicians and songwriters in the country music field, including Jan Howard and Dottie West.
Jeannie Seely Tracks
Leavin' And Sayin' Goodbye
Jeannie Seely
You Don't Understand Him Like I Do
Jeannie Seely
Were Still Hangin In There Aint we Jesse
Jeannie Seely
Life Of A Rodeo Cowboy
Jeannie Seely
Life Of A Rodeo Cowboy
Last played on
Catfish John / Delta Dawn
Jeannie Seely
Dont Touch Me
Jeannie Seely
Dont Touch Me
Last played on
Catfish John
Jeannie Seely
Catfish John
Last played on
Farm In Pennsyltucky
Jeannie Seely
Farm In Pennsyltucky
Last played on
One Day At a Time
Jeannie Seely
One Day At a Time
Last played on
Are you happy tonight
Jeannie Seely
Are you happy tonight
Last played on
