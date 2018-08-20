Joseph Junior Adenuga (born 19 September 1982), better known by his stage name Skepta, is an English rapper, songwriter, record producer and music video director from Tottenham, North London. Skepta, alongside his brother Jme, joined Roll Deep for a short period of time before becoming founding members of Boy Better Know in 2006. Shortly after the formation, Skepta released a mixtape entitled "Joseph Junior Adenuga".

With Boy Better Known, Skepta clashed with fellow MC and grime legend Devilman for the DVD Lord of the Mics 2, in what is remembered as one of the biggest clashes in grime history. Skepta released his debut studio album Greatest Hits in 2007 and his second album, Microphone Champion in 2009, both independently; while his third studio album Doin' It Again was released in 2011 by AATW. Skepta's fourth studio album, Konnichiwa, was released on 6 May 2016 to critical acclaim, winning that year's Mercury Prize.

Skepta has stated ‘DIY’ music is the future and told Time Out magazine, "I’m not a rapper. I’m an activist." His influence on contemporary British popular culture as a key figure in the grime scene saw him appear on Debrett's 2017 list of the most influential people in the UK. Skepta's younger brother, and Boy Better Know labelmate, is the grime artist Jme. They have collaborated many times, most recently on his album Konnichiwa. Skepta is also the brother of Beats 1 DJ Julie Adenuga.