Guadalupe PlataFormed June 2006
Guadalupe Plata
2006-06
Guadalupe Plata Tracks
Tormenta (6 Music Session, 12 Sept 2016)
Funeral De John Fahey (6 Music Session, 12 Sept 2016)
Serpientes Negras (6 Music Session, 12 Sept 2016)
Miedo
Que He Sacado Con Quererte (AKA Violeta Parra)
Preso
Perro De Vieja
Violeta Parra
Que He Sacado Con Quererte
Serpientes Negras
Milana
Tormenta
Huele A Rata
