Nicki French
Nicki French
1964-09-26
Nicki French Biography (Wikipedia)
Nicola "Nicki" Sharon French (born 26 September 1964) is an English singer and actress. She is best known for her 1995 dance cover version of "Total Eclipse of the Heart", which reached the US and UK Top 5, and for representing the United Kingdom in the 2000 Eurovision Song Contest in Stockholm.
Nicki French Tracks
On Your Marks, Get Set, Go Away
Nicki French
On Your Marks, Get Set, Go Away
On Your Marks, Get Set, Go Away
Total Eclipse Of The Heart
Nicki French
Total Eclipse Of The Heart
Total Eclipse Of The Heart
Don't Play That Song Again
Nicki French
Don't Play That Song Again
Don't Play That Song Again
Steal the Crown
Nicki French
Steal the Crown
Steal the Crown
This Love
Nicki French
This Love
This Love
