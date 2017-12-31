Roland DyensBorn 19 October 1955. Died 29 October 2016
Roland Dyens
1955-10-19
Roland Dyens Biography (Wikipedia)
Roland Dyens (October 19, 1955 – October 29, 2016) was a French classical guitarist, composer, and arranger.
Songe Capricorne
Roland Dyens
Songe Capricorne
Songe Capricorne
Performer
Last played on
Libra Sonatine 3rd mvt: Fuoco
Roland Dyens
Libra Sonatine 3rd mvt: Fuoco
Libra Sonatine 3rd mvt: Fuoco
Performer
Performer
Last played on
Fuoco from 'Libra Sonatine'
Roland Dyens
Fuoco from 'Libra Sonatine'
Fuoco from 'Libra Sonatine'
Last played on
Tango en skai
Roland Dyens
Tango en skai
Tango en skai
Last played on
Tango en skai [Tango in the sky] for guitar
Roland Dyens
Tango en skai [Tango in the sky] for guitar
Tango en skai [Tango in the sky] for guitar
Last played on
