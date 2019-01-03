Joyce GrenfellBorn 10 February 1910. Died 30 November 1979
Joyce Grenfell
1910-02-10
Joyce Grenfell Biography (Wikipedia)
Joyce Irene Grenfell, OBE (née Phipps; 10 February 1910 – 30 November 1979) was an English comedian, singer, actress, monologist, scriptwriter and producer. She is remembered especially for performances in such roles as the gym mistress Miss Gossage in The Happiest Days of Your Life and Ruby Gates in the St Trinian's films. At that time, it was still unusual for a woman of her high social class to be professionally engaged in show business.
