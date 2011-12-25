Roger "Hot Dog Rog" Christian (July 3, 1934 – July 11, 1991) was a radio personality and lyricist who co-wrote several songs for The Beach Boys, mostly about cars, including "Ballad of Ole' Betsy", "Car Crazy Cutie", "Cherry, Cherry Coupe", "Don’t Worry Baby", "In the Parkin' Lot", "Little Deuce Coupe", "No-Go Showboat", "Shut Down", and "Spirit of America", all with Brian Wilson.

He also co-wrote many songs recorded by Jan and Dean, including "Dead Man's Curve", "The Little Old Lady from Pasadena", "Sidewalk Surfin'", "Drag City", "Honolulu Lulu", "The New Girl In School", "Ride The Wild Surf", and "You Really Know How to Hurt a Guy".

Christian, along with Gary Usher, collaborated on several songs that were either featured in or specifically written for the films Beach Party, Muscle Beach Party, Bikini Beach, Ride the Wild Surf, Beach Blanket Bingo, Ski Party, Beach Ball, and Catalina Caper - including three songs for Dick Dale.

Christian worked as a radio personality in Los Angeles in the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s. He was one of the original "Boss Jocks" when 93KHJ debuted in 1965. His radio career had started in Buffalo, New York, in the mid-1950s. He moved to the west coast and worked for other radio stations in Los Angeles, including KRLA (AM), KFWB (AM), KBLA, KGBS (AM-FM), KDAY, KRTH-FM, and KIQQ-FM. Prior to this, he was a disc jockey at KFXM - 590AM in San Bernardino for two years, his first on-air job in California. Christian was also one of the writer/narrators on the 1964 Capitol Records documentary LP The Beatles' Story.