Ion Marin (born July 8, 1960) is a Romanian born Austrian conductor. He is internationally renowned both in operatic and symphonic domains.
Porgi Amor (Le Nozze di Figaro)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Images for orchestra
Claude Debussy
'Ecco: respiro appena. Io son l'umile ancella' from 'Adriana Lecouvreur'
Francesco Cilea
Largo al factotum [Il Barbiere di Siviglia]
Gioachino Rossini
Ecco Respiro Appena from 'Adriana Lecouvreur'
Francesco Cilea
Rigoletto - La donna è mobile (Duke's aria)
Giuseppe Verdi
Totentanz For Piano And Orchestra
Franz Liszt
Repentir
Charles‐François Gounod
Maometto II - Ah! Che invan su questo ciglio
Gioachino Rossini
Ein Mädchen oder Weibchen (The Magic Flute)
Vienna Symphony Orchestra, Ferruccio Furlanetto, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart & Ion Marin
Past BBC Events
Proms 2002: Prom 25
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2002: Prom 25
Royal Albert Hall
