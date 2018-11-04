Johnny ZeeBorn 27 May 1967
Johnny Zee
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01y84w6.jpg
1967-05-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3827fcc9-3f72-4b2d-8a71-4ac4df508271
Johnny Zee Biography (BBC)
Tarsame Singh Saini aka Taz born 23 May 1967, Coventry, West Midlands, United Kingdom, is a British singer, composer and actor of Indian descent. He is the lead singer of the pop band Stereo Nation which was formed in 1996
Johnny Zee Biography (Wikipedia)
Tarsame Singh Saini (born 23 May 1967, Coventry, United Kingdom), also known as Taz Stereo Nation and previously Johnny Zee, is a British singer, composer and actor of Indian descent. He is the lead singer of the pop band Stereo Nation which was formed in 1996. He is credited with being the pioneer of cross-cultural Asian fusion music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Johnny Zee Tracks
Sort by
Hoon Te Mein Nachna
Johnny Zee
Hoon Te Mein Nachna
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01y84w6.jpglink
Number 46 - Hoon Te Mein Nachna by Johnny Zee
Johnny Zee
Number 46 - Hoon Te Mein Nachna by Johnny Zee
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01y84w6.jpglink
Number 46 - Hoon Te Mein Nachna by Johnny Zee
Last played on
Hoon Ta Main
Johnny Zee
Hoon Ta Main
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01y84w6.jpglink
Hoon Ta Main
Last played on
Hoon Ta Main Nachna [Hit The Deck]
Johnny Zee
Hoon Ta Main Nachna [Hit The Deck]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01y84w6.jpglink
Hoon Ta Main Nachna [Hit The Deck]
Last played on
ishq
Johnny Zee
ishq
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01y84w6.jpglink
ishq
Last played on
Playlists featuring Johnny Zee
Johnny Zee Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist