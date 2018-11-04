Tarsame Singh Saini aka Taz born 23 May 1967, Coventry, West Midlands, United Kingdom, is a British singer, composer and actor of Indian descent. He is the lead singer of the pop band Stereo Nation which was formed in 1996

Tarsame Singh Saini (born 23 May 1967, Coventry, United Kingdom), also known as Taz Stereo Nation and previously Johnny Zee, is a British singer, composer and actor of Indian descent. He is the lead singer of the pop band Stereo Nation which was formed in 1996. He is credited with being the pioneer of cross-cultural Asian fusion music.